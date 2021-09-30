Netflix Buys First Ever Game Studio, Rolls Out Mobile Games

Online streaming giant Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first ever gaming studio, Night School Studio.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the company has also rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, GizmoChina reported.

Night School Studio is best known for its debut game, Oxenfree, a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

Interestingly, the news about this acquisition comes at a time when Netflix is looking to diversify its revenue sources as the competition in the online streaming space has increased.

The studio's games available on Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PCs will be the first non-mobile titles in Netflix's video games portfolio.