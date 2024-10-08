Navigating the Digital Frontier in Cyber Security

On 27 September 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules whereby it outlined the roles of a few ministries and departments related to the handling of cyber security in the country. While the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has been mandated "to provide overall coordination and strategic direction for cyber security," the Department of Telecom (DOT) under the Ministry of Telecom will deal with "matters relating to [the] security of telecom networks."

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been tasked with matters relating to cyber security as assigned in the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 (as amended from time to time) and provide “support other ministries/departments on cyber security” and the Department of Internal Security under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assigned “matters relating to cybercrime.”

This is a good step towards more clarity about the domains of action in the face of the massive proliferation and sophistication of cyber attacks in the country. It is also a pertinent and optimal decision to prevent duplication of efforts and the resulting turf wars and clarifies the overall topmost role of the NSCS, giving more teeth to the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) beyond their coordination functions in line with ministries and other wings of the government ecosystem, while formulating cyber security strategies.