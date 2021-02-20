Moto E7 Power Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications

Motorola on Friday, 19 February, launched a new smartphone Moto E7 Power in India. It is the lowest priced smartphone offered by Motorola in the Indian Market.
"Power and performance are always a perfect match, and now we're making both more accessible than ever with the new Moto E7 Power. This device delivers the amazing battery life and unbelievable reliability and performance consumers need to get the best entertainment experience on their smartphone," the company said in a statement.
Moto E7 Power comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision waterdrop-style display notch with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.
It uses a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset processor and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Moto E7 Power comes with a dual camera setup at the back. The primary camera of 13 MP comes with f/2.0 aperture, whereas, the secondary camera is a macro camera of 2 MP.
It will be available in two storage variants of 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64 GB.
The Moto E7 Power will be available on Flipkart and at all leading retail stores from 26 February 2021.
(With inputs from IANS.)
