Microsoft’s Plans Can Expand Its Power in Text-to-Speech Software

US tech giant Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and speech technology firm Nuance Communications for $16 billion (roughly around Rs 1.19 lakh crore).

According to a report by Bloomberg, the deal between Nuance and Microsoft talks are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart.

Nuance is a US-based voice recognition technology, which helped launch Apple’s assistant Siri. The company also makes software for several sectors – ranging from automotive to healthcare industries.

This will be the second-biggest deal of Microsoft, after the tech giant acquired LinkedIn 2016 for Rs 1.96 lakh crores.