Microsoft in Talks to Acquire Discord for Over $10 Bn: Report 

Discord connects game companies with their fans in audio and text chat communities.

A spokesperson for Discord has "declined to comment on rumours or speculation". Microsoft also did not comment on the report.

Discord was publicly launched in May 2015 under the domain name discordapp.com.

Microsoft announced in April 2018 that it will provide Discord support for Xbox Live users, allowing them to link their Discord and Xbox Live accounts so that they can connect with their Xbox Live friends list through Discord.