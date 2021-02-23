Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Launched in India, Priced at Rs 83,999

Microsoft on Monday, 22 February, launched the Surface Pro 7+ detachable tablet computer in the Indian market.
The company said in a statement that Surface Pro 7+ is a purpose-built device, designed to cater to the needs of business and education customers.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is available at a starting price of Rs 83,999. The company has also launched Surface Hub 2S. It will be available for customers in India from 3 March at Rs 21,44,999.
Surface Pro 7+ uses the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and has a battery life of up to 15 hours.
In addition, with both USB-A and USB-C ports, Surface Pro 7+ offers the adaptability to dock into external displays and leverage the needed peripherals for a full workstation setup.
The new Microsoft device comes with front and rear-facing cameras with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones.
It is 23 percent lighter than the previous generation and is available in two colour variants – black and platinum.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Published: undefined