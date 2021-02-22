Mi Launches Bluetooth Speaker, Neckband Pro: Check Details Here

Consumer electronics giant Xiaomi on Monday, 22 February, has unveiled two new portable audio products for its users in India – Mi Neckband Bluetooth Pro and Mi Bluetooth Speaker (16W).
Both audio devices are available on the company’s official online store.
Here are the key features and availability details of both the devices.
Xiaomi Neckband Bluetooth Pro comes with a substantial upgrade than its previous models. The Pro version supports 20 hours of playback time, with ANC support and a battery capacity of 150mAh, which takes 1.5 hours for a full charge.
According to Mi, the Pro model also comes with IPX5 , and dust resistance which is said to keep the earphone free from earwax.
The earphones are equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature which blocks all the ambient noise. The company has also informed about 10 mm bass driver feature with an anti blockage speaker and multiple audio codec support.
The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Pro is priced at ₹1,799 and is currently available for sale on the company’s website.
The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes with an inbuilt microphone with an audio output of 16W. The speakers are equipped with IPX7 ratings , TWS mode and is dust and water resistant.
The new Xiaomi speaker comes with 2,600 mAh battery and promises to deliver about 13 hours of music playback in a single charge. The speaker is available in two colours, black and blue.
The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is priced at ₹2,499 and is currently available for sale on company’s website.
Published: undefined