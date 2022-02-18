Maruti to Launch 2022 Suzuki Baleno on February 23

Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
(File Photo: IANS)
Nation's largest manufacturer of cars Maruti Suzuki India is ready to launch its 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno on 23 February, 2022. Being addressed as the "New age Baleno" the company has teased a few features of the car before its launch.
The premium dealership partner of Maruti, Nexa also highlighted a few interior and exterior features of the car. As per the latest press release, it is said to be a great option for the tech savvy people since it comes with the superior in-car technology along with its expressive design and great safety.
According to the Chief Technical Officer at MSI (engineering), Mr. CV Raman, "The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.”
The company is ready to launch the new Baleno which promises to provide an extra-ordinary experience. The few features teased by MSI are as follows:
First-in-segment Head-up display (HUD)
360 view camera
9-inch digital touchscreen
Sound Sytem by ARKAMYS
Updated steering wheel
Switches for climate control
Baleno Facelift is expected to challenge the Hyundai i20. Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)