Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG To Be Launched in January 2022

Reports suggest that Maruti will also offer the Celerio CNG with a factory fitted CNG kit. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki car in India is also expected to offer a better fuel efficiency than the petrol-powered model.

However, what is interesting to note is that the current Maruti Suzuki Celerio is presently the most fuel-efficient vehicle in India, returning almost 26.68 km/l.

Therefore, the results of the CNG model will undoubtedly be interesting to watch. Some claim that it may even have a fuel efficiency figure in the vicinity of 30 km/kg.