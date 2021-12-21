Link Aadhaar Card With Voter ID Now: Check Step By Step Procedure

Check Step By Step Procedure to link your aadhaar card with your voter ID now
According to a latest electoral bill approved by the Union Cabinet, an Indian citizen's Aadhaar card will be linked to their voter identification cards.
The Indian Election Commission has also announced that voters must be given four opportunities to register each year. Moreover, it also encouraged young citizens who have reached the age of 18 to register and thereby be eligible to vote for Indian elections.
In the case of service voters, the election legislation has been deemed gender neutral.
Citizens must note that they can link their Aadhaar numbers to their voter IDs using the national voter service web, SMS, phone, or by visiting booth level officers in their area.
Please check the following step by step procedure to link your Aadhar to your voter id in simple manner.
How to link Aadhaar to your voter ID card on the National voter service portal:
Visit the official website of national voter service portal at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ .
Log in to the portal by entering your mobile number, email address, voter id number and password.
Enter your state, district, and personal information such as your name, date of birth, and father's name.
Click on the search button to check if the details entered match the government's existing data base.
Consequently, navigate to the left side of the screen and click on the 'Feed Aadhaar No' option.
Fill in your name as it appears on your Aadhaar card, the Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address on a pop-up page.
Cross check all the information you have filled and submit when you are sure of the details entered.
Lastly, a notice will pop up on your screen indicating that your Aadhar has been successfully linked with your voter id.
How to link Aadhaar to a voter ID card by contacting the booth level officers:
Fill an application and share it with the nearest booth level office to you.
The booth officer will cross check the information you have filled in and come to your location for additional verification.
Once he or she is satisfied, the details will be recorded and your aadhar will be successfully linked to yout voter ID.
Alternatively, you can also link your Aadhaar to your voter ID card via a simple SMS. Simply send a text message to 166 or 51969 from your registered mobile number and follow the steps provided to you.
Citizens must note that they can also link their Aadhaar with their voter ID by phone as well.
Simply make a call to the call center by dialing 1950 on weekdays, between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
You will be asked to provide your voter ID card and Aadhaar number, along with some other details. Once done, you would have successfully linked your Aadhar with your voter ID
