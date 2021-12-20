Winter Session: RS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 16th day on Monday, 20 December.

Leaders of Opposition parties congregated ahead of the beginning of the session to deliberate over attending the meeting called by the central government on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Both Houses have witnesses repeated disruptions, adjournments, and hit productivity lows after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their "unruly" conduct during the Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have also demanded the resignation of MoS Ajay Misra Teni, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said that the incident was 'a pre-planned conspiracy,' and was not an act of negligence.

