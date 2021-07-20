Jeff Bezos All Set to Fly Today With Youngest and Oldest Astronauts

World's richest person Jeff Bezos, is set to ride his rocket to outer space on Tuesday, 20 July. The company will launch its first astronaut flight, NS-16, from Launch Site One in West Texas. The liftoff is set for 9 am EDT (6.30 pm IST).

Bezos will be accompanied by his brother Mark, an 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk, and an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen, to an altitude of 100 km, where they will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth in their space capsule.

"Our first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in New Shepard's history," Blue Origin said in a tweet.