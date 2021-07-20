Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Rocket Launch Today: How to Watch Live?

Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will fly to the edge of space, on Tuesday, 20 July, along with three others, aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

The company will launch its first astronaut flight, NS-16, from Launch Site One in West Texas. The liftoff is set for 9 am EDT (6.30 pm IST).

The 11-minute trip will be taken by Bezos, his brother Mark and, 82-year-old trailblazing female aviator Wally Funk, and an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen, to an altitude of 100 km, where they will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth in their space capsule.