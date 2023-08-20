'Meta Free': Jack Dorsey Quits Instagram After 12 Years, Elon Musk Reacts

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Friday, 18 August, that he has deleted his Instagram account, 12 years after joining the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur announced his decision on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying he deleted his account and gone "Meta free".

"Deleted my Instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors," Dorsey wrote.