iPhone 13 Series to Have Always-On Display Feature: Reports

As per the reports, Apple is planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year. A new report suggests that the upcoming series may have an always-on display feature to show notifications without illuminating the entire screen.

Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up.

According to Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro, the new lock screen will still show some important elements. The clock and battery icons will apparently always be visible on the screen, even if the screen is locked.

As per the reports, iPhone 13 series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.