iPhone 13 Series to Have Always-On Display Feature: Reports

As per the reports, Apple is planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year. A new report suggests that the upcoming series may have an always-on display feature to show notifications without illuminating the entire screen.
Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up.
According to Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro, the new lock screen will still show some important elements. The clock and battery icons will apparently always be visible on the screen, even if the screen is locked.
As per the reports, iPhone 13 series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also said earlier that Apple is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series.
The iPhone 13 series will come with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Reports suggests that iPhone 13 will include a more capable ultra-wide camera lens which will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.
Currently, the launch date of iPhone 13 series has not been reveled by the company.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined