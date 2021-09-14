iPhone 13 Expected to Launch Today: Here's How to Watch Apple Launch Event Live

iPhone 13 is expected to launch on 14 September 2021
American tech giant Apple is likely to launch its next generation smartphone iPhone 13 on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The smartphone is expected launch in the event organized by Apple titled 'California Streaming'.
Although the company has not revealed the products it is going to announce during the 'California Streaming' event, but there have been multiple reports hinting the launch of iPhone 13.
Apple's 'California Streaming' event is scheduled at at 10 am PDT, or 10.30 pm IST on 14 September 2021.
How to watch Apple iPhone 13 launch event live?
Apple's 'California Streaming' can be watched live on Apple's official YouTube channel at 10:30 pm IST. It can also be livestreamed on Apple TV app and Apple's official website.
There is no official information available about the price of iPhone 13. However, as per a report by GizChina, the smartphone is expected to to be priced under $999 (Rs 73,337 approximately) in India.
Apple is expected to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone mini, a 6.1-inch low-cost iPhone, a 6.1-inch Pro model, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max model, reported MacRumour.
Moreover, it can sport a 120Hz ProMotion display. Apple might adopt LTPO display technology for the same.
It is likely to come with rear triple camera setup.
iPhone 13 can use 5nm+ A15 chip which is manufactured by TSMC.
iPhone 13 can be powered by a 3095mAh battery and iPhone 13 Pro Max might sport a 4352mAh battery.
Published: 14 Sep 2021,08:00 AM IST