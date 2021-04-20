India’s Cyber Arm Asks Facebook Users to Enhance Account Privacy

India's Cyber Security arm Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has advised social media platform Facebook users to 'strengthen' their account security after a recent global data leak incident that allegedly exposed personal data of 533 million Facebook users.

"As the Facebook platform evolves and grows, parts of your account could be public. Data could also be collected and shared in ways you don't know about," said CERT-In in a public advisory issued on Monday, 19 April.

The CERT-In is India's computer emergency response team. It is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing

"It has been reported that globally there has been a large scale leakage of Facebook profile information. The exposed information includes email addresses, profile ID, full name, job occupation, phone numbers and birth date."