Indian Men Are Splurging As Many Beauty Products As Women: Report

When Kiran Kale is not busy working as a banker, he spends his time scrolling through Facebook for the latest beauty tutorials. “I love watching makeup tutorials,” gushes the 29-year-old over phone from Pune.

Kale usually buys beauty products from Nykaa and says he spends about Rs 6,000 on average per month on beauty products.

As the perception of beauty is changing fast across societies and becoming more inclusive, men are no longer left out of the beauty regime, once so rigorously followed by women, stated a new report by Inc 42 and Clootrack.