India-Taiwan Mega Chip Deal Can Disrupt Global Supply Chain, But Will Irk China

From non-availability of the latest phones and consoles to delayed car deliveries, businesses across the globe are facing a critical shortage in the supply of semiconductor microchips.

To address this issue, India and Taiwan are in talks for an investment agreement to bring chip manufacturing to South Asia along with tariff reductions on components for producing semiconductors by the end of this year.

Interestingly, this agreement comes at a time when the world democracies are boosting economic and military ties to stand up against an increasingly assertive China. A China that itself is looking to aggressively amp up its own chip production and export.