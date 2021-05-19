WhatsApp Gets 7-Day Notice to Withdraw New Privacy Policy in India

The Government of India on Tuesday, 18 May, once again wrote to instant messaging platform WhatsApp asking it to withdraw its controversial new privacy policy.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) gave WhatsApp a seven-day ultimatum. If no satisfactory response is received, necessary steps in consonance with the law will be taken, said ministry sources.
According to news agency ANI, MEitY pointed out how WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violated several provisions of Indian laws and rules.
"The Government of India will consider various options available under the laws in India," government sources told ANI.
The official further said, "As you're doubtlessly aware, many Indian citizens depend on WhatsApp to communicate in everyday life. It is not just problematic, but also irresponsible for WhatsApp to leverage this position to impose unfair terms and conditions on Indian users, particularly those that discriminate against Indian users vis-à-vis users in Europe."
The letter reiterated how WhatsApp discriminated against Indian users as compared to Europeans. It stated that while European users had the option to opt out of the policy, Indian users did not enjoy the same right.
Earlier, WhatsApp claimed that it had deferred its new Privacy Policy beyond 15 May. However, the Ministry in its communication stated that deferral of the privacy policy beyond May 15 does not “absolve WhatsApp from respecting the values of information privacy, data security and choice for Indian users”.
