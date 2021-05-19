WhatsApp Gets 7-Day Notice to Withdraw New Privacy Policy in India

The Government of India on Tuesday, 18 May, once again wrote to instant messaging platform WhatsApp asking it to withdraw its controversial new privacy policy.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) gave WhatsApp a seven-day ultimatum. If no satisfactory response is received, necessary steps in consonance with the law will be taken, said ministry sources.

According to news agency ANI, MEitY pointed out how WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violated several provisions of Indian laws and rules.

"The Government of India will consider various options available under the laws in India," government sources told ANI.