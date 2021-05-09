FAQ: Will WhatsApp Delete My Account After 15 May?

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform on Friday, 7 May announced that it has scrapped its 15-May deadline for users to accept its privacy policy and that it would “follow up” with people who have not accepted the new privacy terms and services.

Earlier in January, WhatsApp had updated its Terms of Services and its Privacy Policy and started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change and that users will need to accept these terms and changes in order to keep using their WhatsApp accounts till 8 February.

Regarding the 15-May deadline, the company has stated that “no one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on 15 May because of this update”. However, the company has continued to remind users who have not accepted the T&C’s yet.

In this article, we answer all your questions regarding the 15 May and concerns regarding privacy.