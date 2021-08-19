India Ranks Second in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index: Report

The ranking was based on three metrics including peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange trading volume and value received.

“Many emerging markets represented here limit the amount of the national currency that residents can move out of the country. Cryptocurrency gives those residents a way to circumvent those limits so that they can meet their financial needs,” the report said.

“Many emerging markets face significant currency devaluation, driving residents to buy cryptocurrency on P2P platforms in order to preserve their savings. Others in these areas use cryptocurrency to carry out international transactions, either for individual remittances or for commercial use cases, such as purchasing goods to import and sell,” the report added.