Why the Crypto Hacker Returned Most of The $600 Million Stolen Fund

In one of the biggest cryptocurrency heist ever, a group of hackers on Tuesday, 10 August, allegedly stole $613 million in digital coins from token-swapping platform Poly Network.

Hackers behind the heist have now returned nearly half of the tokens they stole, said Poly Network.

Poly Network, a decentralised platform that facilitates lending, borrowing, or trading cryptocurrencies between users, in a tweet on Tuesday said that a preliminary investigation found the hackers exploited a vulnerability which enabled them to hack millions of dollars worth tokens in just few hours.