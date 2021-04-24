Twitter Censors 52 Posts Slamming Govt’s Handling of COVID Surge

Complying with the government’s requests, Twitter has censored 52 tweets that were critical of the government’s actions around the second surge of COVID-19.

Medianama, a news portal that reports on matters pertaining to India’s tech policy, said that some of the posts that have now been censored included tweets by Revanth Reddy, a sitting Member of Parliament; Moloy Ghatak, a West Bengal state minister; actor Vineet Kumar Singh; and two filmmakers, Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das.