Here's How To Check If You Are Blocked by Someone on WhatsApp

Do you feel you are blocked by someone on WhatsApp? Here's how you can check.

Facebook owned-WhatsApp is one of the most popular messengers. According to a report by Business of Apps, WhatsApp has over 2.5 billion active users. Moreover, it is one of the few apps to be downloaded over five billion times.

Naturally, many users get blocked by other users on WhatsApp for various reasons. However, the messenger in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section has provided some information that you can use to check whether you are blocked or not.