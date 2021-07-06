How Andy Jassy Became Jeff Bezos' Most Trusted Aide

Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is preparing to leave for orbital space on 21 July, in a rocket built by his spaceship company Blue Origin, while his successor Andy Jassy, an employee who spent 24 years by his side, now leads Amazon as its chief executive.

Jassy, 53, took on the new role after spending 15 years growing Amazon's cloud-based web services unit into a $40 billion business.

Meanwhile, Bezos will take up the role of executive chairman of the technology firm and continue to deal with its new projects.