Govt vs WhatsApp on Privacy Policy: Will India Ban WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has been pushing for universal acceptance of its updated privacy policy for quite some time now and the updated policy allows the platform as well as its parent company, Facebook, and related third parties, to access user metadata, even when they may not be using all of the applications. The policy has been made mandatory for all users.

The Quint spoke to cyber policy expert Prashant Guruswamy, CoFounder of Instasafe, to understand the concerns associated with WhatsApp's new privacy update.

Guruswamy believes that when the privacy policy is seen on a granular, case-by-case basis, such data may hold little or no importance. But from a bird’s eye perspective, the aspect of macro data blocks being scrutinised, and used for targeting latent preferences of the users may amount to a 'blatant invasion of privacy'.

"The absence of strict privacy regulations and the virtual state of limbo that the current privacy bill is in accounts for improper usage of sensitive information by corporates," he added.