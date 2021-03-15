Govt Launches ‘Mera Ration’ App: Who Will Benefit & How to Use

The food ministry has launched a new ration app called ‘Mera Ration’ to facilitate the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' system in the country. This application is expected to help citizens who have migrated from different states, away from their native places in search of employment.
The new app is developed in association with National Informatics Centre (NIC), “to facilitate various ONORC related services among National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, particularly migrant beneficiaries, FPS dealers and other relevant stakeholders,” said the ministry in a statement.
The app is targeted to help citizens locate the nearest ration shops, monitor their recent transactions and the quantity of ration they are eligible for, as per the scheme availed. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Mera Ration’ app.
The new app ensures distribution of subsidised food grains to ration card holders under NFSA to lift food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) by using their ration card. This app can be accessed from anywhere across the country.
Users will be able to track their recent transactions, identify the nearest fair price shops, and check status of their Aadhaar seeding. The app is developed by NIC and is currently available in English and Hindi language only. However, the government is planning to expand the app to 14 different languages.
The central government launched this scheme on a pilot basis in four states in 2019. This policy ensures all beneficiaries including migrants, laborers, wagers and urban rag pickers to get ration – wheat, rice and other food grains across the nation from any Public Distribution System (PDS) shops of their choice.
In order to use the app, users will have to have an active ration card. Here’s how to get access to the app.
Published: undefined