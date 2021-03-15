Govt Launches ‘Mera Ration’ App: Who Will Benefit & How to Use

The new app is developed in association with National Informatics Centre (NIC), “to facilitate various ONORC related services among National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, particularly migrant beneficiaries, FPS dealers and other relevant stakeholders,” said the ministry in a statement.

The app is targeted to help citizens locate the nearest ration shops, monitor their recent transactions and the quantity of ration they are eligible for, as per the scheme availed. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Mera Ration’ app.