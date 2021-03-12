New Android Alert! These 8 Apps Can Hijack Your Bank Accounts

While there are several ways to hack your internet mobile banking accounts, cyber fraudsters have discovered a new method to hijack and withdraw money from your banking applications.

A new research by Check Point Research, has discovered eight such applications which were available on Google Play Store that can pose a great threat to your privacy.

The research suggests that ‘Clast82’ a malware dropper was spreading from eight apps that were designed to deliver financial malware. The shocking part about these apps are that they aren't traced by the Google Play Protect.