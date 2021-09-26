Google Threatens to Sue Competition Commission of India Over 'Leak' Charge

Tech giant Google on Thursday, 23 September, said that it has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the 'leak' of the Competition Commission of India's confidential report pertaining to the investigation against Google.

"We are deeply concerned that the Director General's Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while it was in the CCI's custody," the company said in a statement.

The CCI, which is the country's antitrust watchdog, launched a probe two years ago into Google's alleged abuse of the Android Operating System (OS).

This development comes after a 750-page report by CCI determined that Google is in the wrong, reported news agency Reuters on 18 September.