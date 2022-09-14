Google Loses Antitrust Verdict Challenge After EU Court Upholds €4 Billion Fine

The court’s fine is only one of three antitrust penalties given to Google that the European Commission slapped between 2017 and 2019, totalling over $8 billion, AP reported.

AP quoted a press summary of the court’s decision, which said, “In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement,” it is appropriate to give Google a fine of €4.125 billion, slightly lower than the executive commission's original €4.34 billion penalty."