Google Adds New Feature To Solve Practice Problems: Report

Tech giant Google is reportedly adding a new feature that will enable its users to find the best education resources on the internet.

In a blogpost, the company informed that it will add a ‘practice problem’ feature where users can directly opt for tests in the search engine itself without having to click on external links.

For instance, if you search ‘pythagoras problems’ on Google, educational resources from several third party providers such as Toppr, Careers360, GardeUp, Vedantu will appear.