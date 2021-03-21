Google’s ‘App Optimization’ Will Enable Faster Downloads

Tech giant Google is reportedly working towards a feature known as 'app install optimization', which will make it easier faster to install apps.
This feature is soon to be rolled out and will ensure that downloading an app does not strain the battery of your android device.
A report by 9to5Mac suggests that when ‘android optimization’ feature is turned on, Google will download the part of the app that is used by a large user base.
The tech giant will collect information on how you interact with a newly-installed app or which part of the app you use the most. For instance, most of the users on Instagram use the app for uploading posts and stories. So, this part of the app will be downloaded first so that the user will get the first hand experience of the app while other features such as messaging will be downloaded later.
Google will collect data from a large user base and use the information obtained to find which part of the app is mostly being used by the users.
According to Google, “When you turn on ‘app install optimization’, Google can tell which parts of an app you use the first time you open it after installation. When enough people do this, Google can optimise the app to install, open, and run faster for everyone”.
Google pledges to only collect the app usage data whereas any personal information such as email address, your name, or data in your device won’t be accessible to Google.
App usage data will be used to make the installation from Google Play Store a faster process, reduce the amount of time it takes to run apps and will also reduce strain on the android device.
App Optimization can be turned on within Google Play Store app. Users will also have the option to turn it ‘on’ or ‘off’.
This feature isn't available yet but is reported to be rolled out in the next update soon.
