Google’s ‘App Optimization’ Will Enable Faster Downloads

A report by 9to5Mac suggests that when ‘android optimization’ feature is turned on, Google will download the part of the app that is used by a large user base.

The tech giant will collect information on how you interact with a newly-installed app or which part of the app you use the most. For instance, most of the users on Instagram use the app for uploading posts and stories. So, this part of the app will be downloaded first so that the user will get the first hand experience of the app while other features such as messaging will be downloaded later.