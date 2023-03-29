GitHub India Cuts Engineering Team as Part of Efforts To Streamline Operations

Several engineers working for the developer platform GitHub in India have reportedly been let go.

The specifics: While there has been no official announcement by GitHub regarding the layoffs, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, 28 March, that:

Over 100 jobs have been eliminated in the South Asian market

The tech company's employees were informed about it on Tuesday

Why it matters: Since India is considered to be an engineering hub for many big tech companies, GitHub's move caught some by surprise.

Former software engineer Gergely Orosz said, "The strange thing is: why India, when cost of labor is much cheaper than eg US, and likely cheaper than EU? Perhaps the India team *was* not at the critical size, like it was the case w Uber and Lithuania?"