Garena Free Fire Rewards: How to Get Redeem Codes for 31 March

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games, comes up with redeem codes and rewards for its users. The redeem codes, which comprises of 12 characters, is made up of capital letters and numbers. It can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. Here’s the step-by-step procedure to get redeem codes.
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
FV3B NHJI RTG8
F6VT CRFS A6WB
F4JR 5TOY H987
FYT3 FV3B 4N5K
F456 OYH8 7BV6
TSAF Q7B4 N56M
FUOJ NB7V C6SR
FD2V 4B5N 67KU
FK09 MN8B 7V6C
F5SR WD3V 4B56
F7UO J9N8 B7V6
F5XS REFR 56MH
F456 Y8H7 YT4F
F3B4 N56K 7UPJ
F8H7 GF6D 5SRE
FD1F GH2U 3E7R
FF5R FXSG W2EJ
F5O6 7U98 HB7Y
Check this space regularly for further updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)