Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Rewards for 29 March

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 29 March
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular, mobile-based, battle royale game. It was developed by 111dots Studio and was the most downloaded mobile game in the year 2019.
The game comes up with redeem codes for its players at regular intervals. These redeem codes have 12/16 characters, comprising of capital letters and numbers. It can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
Gamers who want to claim rewards in Garena Free Fire game are required to get redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. Moreover, gamers must keep in mind the redemption expiration dates, as expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Here's how to get redeem codes.
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
FY65 RWFE RTIG
U9TG QV2S Z3RF
JVGH O9167 6YTD
GE4H 5J6K YIH16
VGHY EURG JFQ2
34RU 765R DFEG
RNTY KLUO J9N16
UGJT KOU9 J16H7
G6F5 TDRS WFG4
B5TJ KYIH 16G76
D5RS 4EFG RBTN
J2KI HO167 6D5R
EF3G 4B5T NYHK
O167S 65RT 56716
FBHJ NFY7 16T63
FTYU 5TGF OSA5
FR2G 3H5E RF6Y
F7T6 YTVH G3BE
FJBC HJNK 5RY7
F5TF 6GTY VGHB
F5E3 R5T5 YHGB
F7T5 5FDS W355
FBNJ IU167 SYEH
FRMT YKUO I16HU
FBYV TCGD B2EN
F5M5 KCT6 LYHO
FVCY XTSR F1VE
F5B5 NJ6I TY16G
F6F5 TDRF EV5B
