Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Rewards for 29 March

Here's how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 29 March

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular, mobile-based, battle royale game. It was developed by 111dots Studio and was the most downloaded mobile game in the year 2019.

The game comes up with redeem codes for its players at regular intervals. These redeem codes have 12/16 characters, comprising of capital letters and numbers. It can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

A total of 50 players can participate at once in Garena Free Fire game. Each round is played for 10 minutes.
Gamers who want to claim rewards in Garena Free Fire game are required to get redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. Moreover, gamers must keep in mind the redemption expiration dates, as expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Here's how to get redeem codes.

How to Get Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire Game?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 29 March

  • FY65 RWFE RTIG

  • U9TG QV2S Z3RF

  • JVGH O9167 6YTD

  • GE4H 5J6K YIH16

  • VGHY EURG JFQ2

  • 34RU 765R DFEG

  • RNTY KLUO J9N16

  • UGJT KOU9 J16H7

  • G6F5 TDRS WFG4

  • B5TJ KYIH 16G76

  • D5RS 4EFG RBTN

  • J2KI HO167 6D5R

  • EF3G 4B5T NYHK

  • O167S 65RT 56716

  • FBHJ NFY7 16T63

  • FTYU 5TGF OSA5

  • FR2G 3H5E RF6Y

  • F7T6 YTVH G3BE

  • FJBC HJNK 5RY7

  • F5TF 6GTY VGHB

  • F5E3 R5T5 YHGB

  • F7T5 5FDS W355

  • FBNJ IU167 SYEH

  • FRMT YKUO I16HU

  • FBYV TCGD B2EN

  • F5M5 KCT6 LYHO

  • FVCY XTSR F1VE

  • F5B5 NJ6I TY16G

  • F6F5 TDRF EV5B

