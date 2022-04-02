Garena Free Fire Rewards: How to Avail Redeem Codes for 02 April

Garena Free Fire is back with new redeem codes for its users. Redeem codes, which are made up of 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers can be used to claim game rewards and other in-game items, for free.

Interested gamers can avail redeem codes from the official website of Garena Free Fire: reward.ff.garena.com. However, all users must keep the validity of redeem codes in mind, as expired codes cannot be redeemed.