Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 29 June: How to Get Rewards?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29 June 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes are released on a daily basis for the regular players. The Free Fire codes have been released for Wednesday, 29 June 2022 as well. The popular battle royal game gives its players a chance to claim these rewards. Players can use these codes to claim rewards and other in-game items for free and thus improve their performance in the game.
Players can avail the redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game from the official website of the game reward.ff.garena.com. All players must check the validity of the redeem codes before using them, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 29 June 2022.
Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS
GEF8-B4N5-M6YK
OB98-7FD6-E5TR
AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI
ET5W-G345-T6YH
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4
G5B6-NY3M-KU8H
DCV3-BH4E-JRFI
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ
FY87-HYBT-VGFC
VXSB-EN4K-56I9
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS
3EAW-QSD2-CV3G
TER5-F43E-SWAS
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
JHGR-KIU7-HG45
UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O
SARG886AV5GR
FF7MUY4ME6SC
FJK8-SL6W-Q203
9ER8-FG7H-BYU4
JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U
Y54E-RF3G-BE4E
JON9-8B7V-FY6D
F6C5-X4SA-3QWE
2DF3-GHRT-UG76
5FD4-SQED-2FV3
B4J5-TIY8-H765
F4G5-TYH9-KJU7
4VRB-5TJK-GY6H
DR8S-F2VB-N4J5
KTIY-8H76-B8V5
CDRS-F5EV-456I
FH3R-NF1B-VD8S
A52E-Q12Q-6E3D
SCX4-VB21-HD85
EY64-5RF3-GB7D
GD8H-JEUI-84I7
6TRG-FBH4-NJCK
IX8S-765Y-4QE2
G6VT-5RSF-AV7W
FV5S-GW7T-5TR4
FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI
87YD-G2TE-B4RJ
5TYO-1H9J-I8NU
F3U4-756T-GB8C
NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M
B7LV-O6DS-I876
5QRE-2DC3-V4BR
HTJG-IHB8-7V6C
X5SA-4QER-2D3F
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Players can check this space regularly to know about the daily redeem codes of Garena Free Fire.
