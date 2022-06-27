Wordle 374 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 28 June 2022

Find the Wordle 374 solution today, on 28 June 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
It is the second day of a brand new week and Wordle is ready to challenge players with a new word. Anybody can play the web-based word puzzle game by visiting the official website of The New York Times. FYI, Wordle 374 word of the day for Tuesday, 28 June 2022, is not an easy one to crack.
Before starting to play the word puzzle game, players should note that they must guess the word of the day within six chances to get a score.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 374 hints and clues today, Tuesday, 28 June 2022:
The word begins with the letter D.
The word of the day has the letter R in it.
Wordle 374 word of the day has only one vowel.
The word today, 28 June 2022, ends with the letter L.
The letter L is repeated twice in the word.
The word of the day sounds similar to TROLL - Bonus Hint.
We will now reveal the Wordle word of the day for those players who have not been able to solve the puzzle yet.
