Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Get FF Rewards for 30 April?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30 April
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes have been released for Saturday, 30 April 2022. Players participating in the game can use these redeem codes to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
Rewards in Garena Free Fire game may help you enhance your performance. Interested players can get the redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30 April 2022.
FV9G YEH4 N56M
FKHI 87F6 DTXS
F38E GH4R 5UT8
F76X 5S4A QE1D
F8KY D46I 876A
5QRD NKEO 987T
DSRF ADQF G1HU
23R5 FREX DFEV
F2G3 H4RU TG87
YT3D SEBR N5T6
KYUO J9N8 B7V6
FDTE G4B5 N6MY
FN5K 6YO9 H8F7
YRHG 6K67 U098
AYQT 25I3 EDFS
KE56 I78H 765R
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
