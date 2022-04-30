Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Get FF Rewards for 30 April?

Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Published:

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30 April

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes have been released for Saturday, 30 April 2022. Players participating in the game can use these redeem codes to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

Rewards in Garena Free Fire game may help you enhance your performance. Interested players can get the redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

All players must note that invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards. Therefore, you are advised to check the validity of the codes you are using.
Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30 April 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 30 April

  • FV9G YEH4 N56M

  • FKHI 87F6 DTXS

  • F38E GH4R 5UT8

  • F76X 5S4A QE1D

  • F8KY D46I 876A

  • 5QRD NKEO 987T

  • DSRF ADQF G1HU

  • 23R5 FREX DFEV

  • F2G3 H4RU TG87

  • YT3D SEBR N5T6

  • KYUO J9N8 B7V6

  • FDTE G4B5 N6MY

  • FN5K 6YO9 H8F7

  • YRHG 6K67 U098

  • AYQT 25I3 EDFS

  • KE56 I78H 765R

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 30 April?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

