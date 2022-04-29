Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 29 April?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29 April
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is back with redeem codes for Friday, 29 April 2022. The game, which is also popularly known as Free Fire (FF), releases redeem codes at regular intervals for its users.
Theses codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
All players are advised to check the validity of redeem codes before using them. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29 April 2022.
FG4H JWI3 487G
T7GC BDRJ 56KM
YHKI VC7X 6S5R
4QDF 2GH3 U48R
F2KL 5OYH N87V
YCTG SW7B EN2R
MT1K YL1O J9N8
B7V6 S5AR QD2F
F5I8 YH76 YVTG
SBN9 7M9E KRLT
YHJK NMH0 GFO9
8X76 T5AR FDQ1
FF65 R4SE ADQF
G2H3 JK45 6Y98
G7F6 DT5S RF93
G4H1 SJ8I U3YG
F3B4 5KYO J98B
7VYD SG1B ENR5
M6YU JLNO B9VC
7X6Z 5RAE QD2V
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
