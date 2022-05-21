Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 21 May?

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 May 2022.

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire has released a new set of redeem codes for Saturday, 21 May 2022. Gamers avail these redeem codes and use them to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

These freebies sometimes help you to enhance your performance in the game. However, all gamers are advised to check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. The battle royale game is also popularly referred to as Free Fire (FF).

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 May

FV4B HU76 T5RF

G4B5 TJGS RE8D

SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H

J6I8 YHG5 JKI6

FI87 6TGW 34HY

587Y 6TWF 3HJ4

K5TY OH98 7Y6D

EH5N 6M78 OU98

F78K M9L8 LP0O

LKM9 87K6 5I48

372T RED9 SXC1

FRQ4 I3SE IDQC

FF65 TRF2 V35Y

76HY 87UJ NU8J

KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3

1ESD 23FE 3FT5

C2XF SW76 G8EJ

FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J

5POE NDS7 X8Y7

T6FT AY3V BQ9U

NIJ2 K34I U5R4

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 21 May?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

