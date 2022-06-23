Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 23 June: How to Get Rewards?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 June 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 23 June 2022 have been released by the popular battle royale game for its players. These codes are used to claim rewards in and other in-game items, for free. Rewards help you improve you performance in the game.
Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 23 June 2022.
FV5S GW7T 5TR4
FV9B F8HJ V9UI
87YD G2TE B4RJ
5TYO 1H9J I8NU
F3U4 756T GB8C
NE4I 5I6Y KH7M
B7LV O6DS I876
5QRE 2DC3 V4BR
HTJG IHB8 7V6C
X5SA 4QER 2D3F
4VRB 5TJK GY6H
OB98 7FD6 E5TR
G5B6 NY3M KU8H
JON9 8B7V FY6D
ET5W G345 T6YH
JHGR KIU7 HG45
Follow the steps mentioned below to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
