Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 18 May?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com
Published:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for 18 May 2022.

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire is once again back with new redeem codes for its users. Players of this popular battle royale game use these redeem codes to claim rewards and other freebies in the game.

However, all players must check the validity of redeem codes they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here, is a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 18 May

EUUM 7G33 N2T8

HZFR YHCQ VFR9

WXAD BEOE NR1W

QZ29 JLEN DSAM

V7FQ AQFA 1JTX

1UJD 20PP N9RP

A4HW 8O47 L2EO

N2S0 4IQL ZUX7

B0Z3 YZ94 MLTU

5YGK AFM2 1994

529I 3QJ9 QN9K

K6EE 6AZR 1834

RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y

AEL3 VFM3 56WE

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

