Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 18 May?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for 18 May 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is once again back with new redeem codes for its users. Players of this popular battle royale game use these redeem codes to claim rewards and other freebies in the game.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here, is a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 18 May 2022.
EUUM 7G33 N2T8
HZFR YHCQ VFR9
WXAD BEOE NR1W
QZ29 JLEN DSAM
V7FQ AQFA 1JTX
1UJD 20PP N9RP
A4HW 8O47 L2EO
N2S0 4IQL ZUX7
B0Z3 YZ94 MLTU
5YGK AFM2 1994
529I 3QJ9 QN9K
K6EE 6AZR 1834
RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y
AEL3 VFM3 56WE
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
