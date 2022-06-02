Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 02 June?

List of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 02 June 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire has released a new set of redeem codes for Thursday, 02 June 2022. These redeem codes can be used by the players to claim rewards and other in game items, for free. Rewards in Garena Free Fire can help you enhance your performance in the game.
Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 02 June 2022.
X99T K56X DJ4X
8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ
MHM5 D8ZQ ZP22
WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
3IBB MSL7 AK8G
4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9
J3ZKQ 57Z 2P2P
GCNV A2PD RGRZ
3G7A 22TW DR7X
FF7M UY4M E6SC
SARG 886A V5GR
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
