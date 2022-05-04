Vivo T1 Pro 5G to Launch Today: Check Expected Price in India and Specifications

Vivo T1 Pro 5G launch date and expected price in India.
(Photo: Twitter/ @Vivo_India)
Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to launch in India on Wednesday, 04 May 2022. The smartphone will be an addition to Vivo 'T' lineup. It includes Vivo T1 5G smartphone, which was launched earlier this year in India.
The company will also launch Vivo T1 44W along with Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone.
How and where to watch Vivo T1 Pro 5G launch event live stream?
The launch event of Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Vivo India. Interested customers can also watch it online on the social media handles of the company.
Here are the price and specification details of the upcoming Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, the smartphone will be reportedly priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM.
It is expected to sport a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 90Hz.
In terms of camera, Vivo T1 Pro 5G is expected to come with a triple-rear camera setup. It will a include a 64MP primary camera. The other two cameras are expected to be of 8MP and 2MP. At the front, it may house a 16MP selfie camera.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G will come with 4,700mAh battery which will be supported by 66W Turbo Flash Charge.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Vivo T1 Pro 5G and other smartphones.
