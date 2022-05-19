Vivo S15, S15 Pro to Launch Today: Check Specifications and Other Details

Display

Vivo S15 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.62-inch display with refresh rate of 120Hz, while S15 Pro is said to come with 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, also with 120Hz refresh rate, reported Gizbot.

Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the Pro variant will come with 'water-ripple' design, with a light curved display, reported Gadgets360.

Processor

Vivo S15 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, whereas the S15 Pro is likely to house MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Camera

Both, Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro smartphones are likely to come with triple-rear camera setup. The former is expected to include 64MP + 8MP + 2MP setup, while the Pro variant is expected to come with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup.