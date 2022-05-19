Vivo S15, S15 Pro to Launch Today: Check Specifications and Other Details

Vivo S15, S15 Pro launch date
(Photo: Vivo)
Vivo S15 series is scheduled to launch in China on Thursday, 19 May 2022. The series – comprising of Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro smartphones – will be an addition to company's 'S' lineup. The launch event of Vivo S15 series is scheduled to begin at 07 PM CST (4:30 PM IST).
As per the official teaser released by Vivo, the upcoming Vivo S15 Pro smartphone will sport a 60-degree shaped curved display.
Price of Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro smartphones are yet to be revelaed. Here are some specification details of the same.
Display
Vivo S15 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.62-inch display with refresh rate of 120Hz, while S15 Pro is said to come with 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, also with 120Hz refresh rate, reported Gizbot.
Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the Pro variant will come with 'water-ripple' design, with a light curved display, reported Gadgets360.
Processor
Vivo S15 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, whereas the S15 Pro is likely to house MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.
Camera
Both, Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro smartphones are likely to come with triple-rear camera setup. The former is expected to include 64MP + 8MP + 2MP setup, while the Pro variant is expected to come with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup.
Battery
Vivo S15 is rumored to house a 4,700mAh battery, whereas Vivo S15 Pro is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery. Both smartphones are teased to be supported by 80W fast charge.
Operating System
Vivo S15 smartphone series will run on Android-based OriginOS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Vivo S15 series and other smartphones.
