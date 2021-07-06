Samsung Galaxy F22 Launched in India: Price, Specifications & Availability

Galaxy F22 is launching in two memory variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499 respectively. Galaxy F22 will be available in two attractive colours – Denim Blue and Denim Black.

Galaxy F22 will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting 13 July, 12 noon.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail Rs 1000 off on prepaid transactions on Flipkart.