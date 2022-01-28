Redmi Note 11S to Launch on 9 February in India: Check Price and Specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11S in India on 9 February 2022. The device is an expansion of the company's already popular 'Note' series.

Redmi Note 11 series was launched globally earlier this week. The series includes Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphones.