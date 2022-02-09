Redmi Note 11, Note 11S Launch: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specs

Check Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note11S Launch Date, Expected Price in India and specifications
(Photo: Twitter/ @manukumarjain)
Redmi Note 11 Series: Chinese tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in India on Wednesday, 9 February 2022. The device will be an addition to company's already popular 'Note' line up.
Redmi will also launch Redmi Smart TV X43 and Redmi Smart Band Pro during the launch event on Wednesday.
Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S Launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Wednesday.
How and Where to Watch Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S Launch Live Stream?
Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S launch event can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Redmi India. It can also watch on the official social media handles of Redmi.
Redmi has not yet revealed the information about the price of Redmi Note 11 series in India. However, tipster Yogesh Brar, recently tipped the expected price of the smartphones.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to be priced between Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499
Redmi Note 11S is expected to be priced between Rs 16,999 or Rs 17,499
The specifications mentioned here are based on the specifications of the global variants of Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S.
Redmi Note 11
Redmi Note 11 smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It is likely to be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage option.
The device is expected to come with 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate.
The global variant of Redmi Note 11 sports a quad-rear camera setup. It includes 50MP wide angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. At the front it houses a 13MP selfie camera.
Redmi Note 11 smartphone is powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.
The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 operating system (OS).
Redmi Note 11S
Redmi Note 11S uses MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It is likely to be paired with three storage variants i.e. 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB storage variants.
Redmi Note 11S smartphone also sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz.
It comes with quad-camera setup, which includes 108MP wide camera, 8MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera.
Redmi Note 11S is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.
It comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 OS.
